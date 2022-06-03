Photo Gallery

Consult and Connect



At Consult and Connect we hosted site selectors from all over the country to show off everything our region has to offer.

HBCU STEM Connect Internship



For our HBCU STEM Connect internship, we partnered with regional companies to cultivate a diverse, highly skilled workforce that will be a talent pool that will attract and retain business in our region. This paid internship matched students from Xavier University of Louisiana, Dillard University, and Southern University at New Orleans with local companies to gain marketable, skilled training in their STEM pathway.

Risk Rating 2.0 Press Conference



The Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance (CSFI) convened parish presidents from across the Greater New Orleans Region to discuss the impact of Risk Rating 2.0, FEMA’s new pricing methodology for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Annual Luncheon



At our Annual Luncheon, Michael Hecht, GNO, Inc. President and CEO, discussed various sectors, opportunities and topics in our region, such as the startup community, South Louisiana ports, offshore wind opportunities, clean hydrogen, tax reform, education/workforce development, flood insurance, infrastructure and economic opportunities for all.

Music Fete

This year’s Music Fête was a huge success! Music industry professionals learned about the New Orleans Music Economy initiative and new business opportunities and incentives in Louisiana.

Patron Party



Investors and stakeholders from our region were invited to our annual Patron Party, where we thanked them for their contributions and support throughout the year.