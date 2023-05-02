Phina, a Gift Retailer with 3 Locations, Acquires the Basketry

Photo courtesy of Phina

METAIRIE, La. — The owners of Phina — a boutique retailer with three New Orleans-area locations — have completed the purchase of the Basketry, a 28-year-old gift business with a storefront in Luling and corporate customers nationwide.

The terms of the purchase were not made public.

Owned by Jenny McGuinness and Jessica Woodward, Phina has locations on Veterans Boulevard, Metairie Road and Harrison Avenue. Kristi Brocato opened the Basketry in 1995 and has served thousands of families and businesses since.

“The Basketry does an amazing job with corporate and personal gift boxes and that’s one of the main reasons we are excited about the purchase,” said McGuinness in a press release. “Since we opened Phina six years ago, we have been impressed with the Basketry and admired what Kristi Brocato has achieved.”

Phina said it plans to retain all of the Basketry staff and the storefront in Luling.

“I am so happy that business owners who reflect my passion for community, collaboration and gifting are taking over,” said Brocato. “It was important to me that I leave it in the hands of people who believe in the same mission and will continue cultivating the business.”

A week-long “champagne celebration” will take place at the Basketry from May 8-12

“We are honored that Kristi thought of us to continue the Basketry after she retires,” said Woodward. “We are so excited to be able to offer the gift box service to our Phina customers for both personal and corporate gifts. We hope to continue to grow both businesses and allow them to complement each other.”