Philanthropy News: UnitedHealthcare, Tulane, Entergy and More

On Dec. 9, 50 student-athletes from Tulane University helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in the Lower 9th Ward. (Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity)

BATON ROUGE – In philanthropy news:

UnitedHealthcare has donated $500,000 to the Southern University School of Nursing. The funds will be used to promote statewide health equity campaigns that engage more minorities in healthcare positions and careers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed from 2020 to 2030, and that employment opportunities for nurses will grow at 9%, faster than all other occupations from 2016 through 2026. In Louisiana, there will be an estimated shortage of approximately 6,000 registered nurses by 2030.

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has paid off the mortgages of two veterans via its Oscar J. Tolmas Disabled Veteran Mortgage Assistance Program. This year’s recipients are Corporal Marcus Antione Celestine of Gray, La.; and Lt. Col. Murdock J. Gilmore of Houma, La. Both men served in the U.S. Army. Ceremonial checks totaling $191,284.42 were presented at a Dec. 12 event. “We are pleased to work on behalf of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust to provide these life-changing opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Voris R. Vigee, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana.

On Dec. 9, 50 student-athletes from Tulane University helped build a Habitat for Humanity home as part of the NCAA’s national efforts to support long-term disaster rebuilding. New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is one of the Habitat affiliates the NCAA has worked with through its multi-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International. In 2018, the NCAA committed $2.5 million to assist Habitat with home builds. In addition to the Tulane University volunteer hours, the NCAA donated $150,000 to the project, an amount that underwrites the building of the entire home.

The Entergy Charitable Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to the Jefferson Ready Start Network to launch a new two-generation program through the Jefferson Community Foundation. The Jefferson Ready Start Network is a coalition of individuals committed to creating and implementing a “bold vision for early care and education.” The organization, in partnership with the Jefferson Community Foundation, is launching a new program to build a diverse early education workforce in Jefferson Parish that is bilingual and culturally responsive to Latino children and families.

Together with agent and business partners, the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation donated $65,000 to the Louisiana Bar Foundation Kids’ Chance Scholarship Program during a Dec. 12 event that featured author Daniel Pink. The scholarship program, administered by LBF, provides higher education scholarships to dependent children of Louisiana workers who were killed or permanently disabled as the result of a workplace accident. Since 2004, the program has awarded 331 scholarships totaling $825,100.

The Edgar “Dooky” Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation said it will invest more than $65,000 in the New Orleans community. The foundation will contribute $30,000 to New Orleans-area Historically Black Universities and will provide $15,000 to three local New Orleans public schools: Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver High School and McDonogh 35 High School. Additionally, in December, the Chase Family Foundation opened its mini-grant application process with more than $20,000 available to support New Orleans-area nonprofits. Priority funding will be given to organizations focused on conflict resolution, youth education, voter registration and education.