Philanthropy News: Second Harvest, Jefferson Ready Start and More

Photo courtesy of Second Harvest

NEW ORLEANS — Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana has received a $25,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to expand food choices. Now in its second year, this national grant is focused on increasing access to a variety of nutritious foods by “addressing barriers that families face in their communities and enhancing their experience through choice.”

Second Harvest President and CEO Natalie Jayroe said the gift will help the nonprofit’s School Pantry Program serve children and their families.

“With the price of food, fuel, and basic needs going up month after month, many people are reaching out to our supported food pantries and partners for the very first time,” she said. “Morgan Stanley’s very generous gift will help increase choice at School Pantry program sites and enable Second Harvest to expand access to nutritious foods that also reflect the flavors of south Louisiana and meet the need for family meals.”

More philanthropy news:

Jefferson Ready Start Network, a “coalition of individuals committed to creating and implementing a bold local vision for early childhood services,” announced the approval of a $275,000 donation from the Jefferson Parish Council that will increase access to early care and education programs for children age birth to 4 in Jefferson Parish. Spearheaded by Councilmember-at-Large Scott Walker, the $275,000 donation is an increase from the council’s contribution in 2021, and these contributions are eligible for state matching funds to double the impact of the donation. Combined, the council’s contributions and matching funds are a $1 million investment in high-quality early learning services.

Entergy recently provided a $50,000 contribution to the American Cancer Society’s Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge Foundation that will go toward helping transport and house patients receiving cancer treatment. The contribution will provide more than 240 free lodging nights and rides to treatment for patients and their caregivers.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has announced the distribution of $1 million to nonprofit organizations as part of its annual spring grant allocation. Through the program, 12 beneficiaries received funding to support programs that align with its mission. Funding comes from donations and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation spring fundraising events: Line, Vine & Dine and the Chi Chi Miguel Weekend. Six organizations were awarded community grants based on the shared mission to support youth through culinary, nutrition, and arts education, focusing on life skills development. Those organizations include Café Hope, Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, the Ingram Lee Foundation, Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, New Orleans Culinary Hospitality Institute and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced the donation of $1,255,000 to Folds of Honor. The grocer held its fifth annual community donation program earlier this summer in support of the organization and its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members. … Also, the SEG Gives Foundation, announced a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. This includes a $20,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to support the local food bank’s mission to fight food insecurity in 23 parishes across south Louisiana.

Caesars Entertainment awarded 22 U.S. students, including one from Metairie, with up to $20,000 to go toward a college or degree-granting program. Recipients will receive $5,000 a year, renewable up to four years. The Don Carano Legacy Scholarship is a tribute to Don Carano’s passion for the gaming industry and the family values shared by all Caesars team members. “We were incredibly impressed by the applicants for our inaugural year of the Don Carano Legacy Scholarship,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Supporting our team members is our top priority, and that means supporting their families as well. We’re proud to launch this scholarship program and provide financial aid to these remarkable and diverse students.”

The Italian American Fishing Rodeo organizers presented Children’s Hospital New Orleans with a $34,175 donation to support the hospital’s vision of shaping a happier, healthier tomorrow for Louisiana’s children. “Children’s Hospital is dedicated to providing expert care for our region’s most vulnerable children, and we can’t do that without the support of our community,” said Kristen Robinson, the hospital’s senior director of marketing and institutional advancement. “The generosity and support from the Italian American Fishing Rodeo year after year supports our areas of greatest need, like providing lifesaving equipment or sustaining essential programs like our ThriveKids student wellness project.”

Grant Deadline Is Aug. 31

The Danos Foundation announced the deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for its annual GIVES grant is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Danos GIVES, the grant-giving program of the foundation, awards funding to nonprofits that benefit people in areas where Danos employees live and work. “Through our GIVES grant program, we partner with excellent nonprofit organizations that provide outreach and care for our neighbors,” said Mark Danos, CEO of Danos Family Investments. “And it is through those partnerships that we are able to have a tremendous impact.”