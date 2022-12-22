Philanthropy: Emeril Lagasse Foundation, ASAP and More

Chef Emeril Lagasse and friends

NEW ORLEANS — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation announced that it has awarded $2.2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 2022, the foundation’s 20th year in existence.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I reflect on the impact we have made since 2002,” said Chef Emeril Lagasse. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished, but it certainly could not have been done without the support of our donors and sponsors.”

Son of a Saint, Youth Empowerment Project, Reconcile New Orleans, Liberty’s Kitchen and Café Hope were awarded grants based on the shared mission to support youth through culinary, nutrition and arts education with a focus on life skills development. These grants, totaling $365,000, are earmarked to support the NOLA Coalition fundraising efforts. The NOLA Coalition is committed to raising $15 million over three years for investment in youth services.

The Foundation also awarded its first two Cultivator Grants to Partner for Education, Agriculture, and Sustainability (PEAS) and Life Lab to expand the reach of Emeril’s Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen. This national education program integrates culinary gardens and teaching kitchens to create interactive learning environments centered on food. These grants will enable the Foundation to double the impact of its signature program by bringing resources and curriculum to 14 new elementary schools in 2023.

Throughout the year, over 50 grants were made to mission-aligned organizations nationwide including New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (New Orleans, LA), The Ecology Center (San Juan Capistrano), Arc Culinary (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), and Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (Niceville, FL). These totaled $2.2 million.

More Philanthropy

Louisiana-based ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, made a special holiday delivery to the Second Harvest Food Bank, providing much-needed food donations collected in the area. The delivery of the items is the culmination of the company’s month-long holiday food drive. Donations were picked up from Theo’s Pizza locations, Koz’s Restaurant and Parran’s Po-Boys. ASAP matched all of the restaurant donations.

The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans presented its annual Toys for Tots Donation Drive and Breakfast on Dec. 12 at the Lifestyle Appliances Showroom in Harahan. In the weeks leading up to the HBAGNO breakfast event, the public was invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the HBAGNO offices and the Lifestyle Appliances Showroom. Joining HBAGNO members for the Toys for Tots Donation Drive and Breakfast was State Rep. Delisha Boyd.