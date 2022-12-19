Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8 Million to InspireNOLA

NEW ORLEANS — From the New Orleans Agenda:

InspireNOLA Charter Schools has received an $8 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

“Every gift we receive as an organization is special, and we are so grateful to Ms. Scott for choosing InspireNOLA in her generosity,” said Jamar McKneely, the education-focused nonprofit’s CEO. “Her unwavering support of children and education aligns perfectly with the values of our organization and, with this gift, I know we will be able to provide our scholars and educators with innovative and game-changing resources.”

Since signing The Giving Pledge in 2019, Scott has given billions to causes and organization.

InspireNOLA has “hyper-focused” plans for the $8 million gift that include innovation grants for teachers and scholars, additional funding for extracurricular clubs and organizations, teacher recruitment efforts, student scholarships, and athletic equipment for student-athletes.