Peyton Manning’s ‘Sweetens Cove’ Bourbon Hitting N.O. Shelves

NEW ORLEANS – Sweetens Cove bourbon is beginning to be distributed in New Orleans. Brothers Peyton and Cooper Manning are partial owners of the new boutique spirit, which sells for $200 a bottle and debuted last year to accolades from national media.

Other owners include tennis hall-of-famer Andy Roddick, Leon Chen, Tom Nolan, Nav Sooch, Mark Rivers and Drew Holcomb. Marianne Eaves, the world’s first female master distiller, is responsible for the blend.

The idea for the Bourbon came after Manning, Roddick and partners purchased the Sweetens Cove golf course near Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2019. There is a tradition there to start each round of golf with a shot of bourbon, so the partners thought why not create a new premium blend inspired by that history.

