PETERMAYER Offers Free Webinar Series

PETERMAYER has been a part of the New Orleans’ community since 1967. The full-service marketing agency wants to remind the business community and tight-knit city of New Orleans that we are “Never Not Together.” It’s more important than ever to be able to lean on our community and find ways to stay connected. In an effort to give back to our community, PETERMAYER is offering three free webinars to help small business owners and anyone who wants to join navigate how business is operating today.

Marketing in Uncertain Times on Thursday, April 30 th will cover PETERMAYER staff advice on how to move your marketing forward – even (or especially) if you don’t have the funds or ideas right now from staff.

QuaranTeam: Thriving Company Cultures While Working Remote Featuring Zoom on Thursday May, 7th will feature Peter Mayer Staff and a representative from Zoom to reveal some simple things you can do to keep – and even deepen – your company culture over the miles.

Activating the Power of Your People in Our Community on Thursday, May 14th Featuring United Way: PETERMAYER and United Way have teamed up to share ideas on how you can harness the power of your teammates to do good in the community, even from your living rooms.

Registration for the webinars opens Friday, April 24 at www.nevernottogether.com. Locals can also expect to see a series of inspirational ads pop up around town and online featuring PETERMAYER’s logo, the tandem bike, as another reminder that we are not alone. The company’s staff continues working to help clients adjust to a rapidly changing landscape and has participated in grassroots efforts to support the community with an employee-led food drive campaign and a campaign to support healthcare workers.





