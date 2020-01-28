PETERMAYER Announces New Agency President

NEW ORLEANS – Marketing and communications firm PETERMAYER recently named its EVP and Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Edelman as its new agency president. Owner Mark Mayer has shifted into the role of CEO and chairman, following in the footsteps of his father and agency founder Peter Mayer. Co-owner Josh Mayer will continue as the agency’s chief creative officer.

“We have been preparing diligently for this day for some time, and Michelle has proven herself to be the perfect leader to take this agency to the next level,” said Mark Mayer. “Both Josh and I felt the time had come to prepare the agency for the future in order to ensure growth. We’re confident PETERMAYER will have great success under Michelle’s leadership.”

Edelman joined PETERMAYER as vice president and strategy director in late 2013 and has successfully developed and grown the agency’s strategy division as well as the firm’s focus on leveraging its clients’ cultural capital as the basis for impactful marketing initiatives. PETERMAYER’s goal is “helping brands move people,” and Edelman has been the architect of the agency’s strategy-first approach to promoting its clients.

“I’m honored to be named the new president of PETERMAYER,” Edelman said. “Since its founding, the Mayer family has built a strong and enduring business that has created award-winning work and been financially successful while doing it. My goal is to grow the agency beyond the regionally known entity it is today and establish it as a nationallyvrecognized firm. I’m confident we can accomplish this with the talent we continue to assemble.”

Prior to joining PETERMAYER, Edelman pushed the boundaries for many well-known brands. Her thought leadership on Dove’s Real Beauty campaign elevated the brand as a contemporary icon for beauty. Her experience also includes guiding strategic direction for brands such as adidas, Huggies, Allstate, Quiznos, Motorola, DIRECTV, Sun Microsystems and the San Diego Visitors & Convention Bureau. She was president and director of communications planning at NYCA, a boutique firm in San Diego, and served in executive management and strategic planning roles at Ogilvy Chicago and Leo Burnett USA.

With a focus on consistently producing high-level creative work to fulfill the agency’s strategic insights with compelling content, Executive Creative Director Desmond LaVelle joined PETERMAYER in 2017 from Facebook where he served as a global creative lead. Along with Edelman, the two look to build the agency’s book of business while also elevating its creative output and brand stature.

In 2019, AdAge recognized PETERMAYER as a “Small Agency of the Year” award winner.

“New Orleans is already a hotbed of creativity,” Edelman said. “It’s only natural that PETERMAYER join the ranks of successful U.S. agencies that are ready to serve a changed client landscape that requires creative excellence, speed to market and market-bending insights. We’re moving the agency forward to meet all of those challenges.”





