Peter Segrist Promoted to Partner at Carver Darden

NEW ORLEANS – Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC announced that Peter J. Segrist has been promoted from associate to partner at the firm. He practices primarily in the commercial litigation, banking and lender liability, bankruptcy, and oil and gas practice areas. He also represents orthodontic and dental practices in a wide array of litigation and transactional matters, including assisting clients in buying or selling their practices. He has represented individual and corporate clients in a variety of civil practice areas, including complex commercial litigation, insurance disputes, mass tort actions, construction disputes, environmental litigation, and fraud actions. Peter is engaged in an active trial practice, and has extensive experience in the complications and demands of electronic data retention, preservation, collection, and production in multi-party, complex litigation. He has also been named as a Super Lawyers 2020 Rising Star in Business Litigation. He received his law degree from Loyola University in 2013 and served as editor-in-chief of the Loyola Law Review. He received his undergraduate degree from Tulane University, New Orleans in 2006.





