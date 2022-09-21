Peter Mayer Celebrates Founder’s Day, Raises Funds to Help Cancer Patients

Peter Mayer Advertising employees volunteered at Children’s Hospital for a day of learning that included reading and other enrichment activities.

NEW ORLEANS – Peter Mayer Advertising hosted a celebration on Sept. 12 to honor the legacy of Peter A. Mayer, who founded the agency in 1967. To mark the occasion, the agency has partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support young cancer patients. Peter Mayer is hosting an LLS fundraiser that will culminate on Nov. 10 at the annual LLS Light The Night event.

“Peter Mayer was not only a communicator and a businessman, but also an incredible servant to his community. In this, our 55th year, we wanted to establish an annual day where we use our tools and talents as an agency to give back to the community that has given us so much, both professionally and personally,” said Peter Mayer CEO and Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Edelman. “It was brought to our attention by our friends at Hancock Whitney that September was National Blood Cancer Awareness Month and that the LLS chapter within Children’s Hospital could use our support. We knew immediately that we could help.”

Prior to Founder’s Day, the agency instituted a book drive for both inpatient children and their families and caregivers. More than 100 new books were donated and a small group of employees was able to volunteer at Children’s Hospital for an onsite day of learning that included reading and other enrichment activities for the children and their families.

Additional employees spent the day redeveloping critical educational materials for children and their families for when they receive the initial leukemia diagnosis. Founder’s Day ended with an agency-wide happy hour at the Rusty Nail, which donated 20% of the tab to LLS, with Peter Mayer matching dollar for dollar.

The agency’s 2022 fundraising efforts will conclude at Light the Night, where the New Orleans Kids Zone will be sponsored by Children’s Hospital and supported by Peter Mayer. An annual nationwide event, Light the Night offers family, friends and co-workers a chance to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Nearly one million people participated in the 2021 event alone.

“Blood cancers have an outsized impact on the pediatric population, particularly leukemia. Add to that, Latinx children under 20 in the U.S. have the highest incidence of acute lymphocytic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, the two major leukemia subtypes,” said Cori A. Morrison, pediatric hematology/oncology specialist at Children’s Hospital New Orleans and LLS board member. “I’m giving my time and expertise to our Gulf Coast chapter because LLS is making a difference for all children and adults faced with these debilitating cancers.”