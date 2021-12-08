Pet Wellness Franchise Owners Planning Locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE – PetWellClinic, a Tennessee-based pet care franchise, has entered into an 8-unit agreement with husband-and-wife franchisees who plan to open locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The walk-in clinics will provide general checkups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions. The goal is to provide an affordable health care experience that’s more accessible than the traditional veterinarian’s office.

The multi-unit agreement has been signed by Ed and Betsy Erb, both veterans of the U.S. armed forces.

“We came to Baton Rouge on a temporary assignment, but we fell in love with the area and decided to settle down here,” said Ed Erb in a press release. “We had been searching for a new business opportunity. Eventually, we decided to invest in something that would combine our love for our community with our love for pets. With PetWellClinic, we knew we could really make a difference by providing pet owners with quality, essential services.”

Specific locations have not yet been selected for the initial Baton Rouge clinics, but the Erbs are beginning their search in the area with plans to eventually expand into New Orleans. They are already preparing for the recruitment of veterinarians and clinic staff at their locations. They say the PetWellClinic model is an appealing option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more emergency surgeries.

“At our clinics, we provide quality care to our pet patients, but beyond that, we pride ourselves on the work-life balance we offer to our veterinarians,” said Dr. Sam Meisler, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. “With manageable work hours and streamlined services, there aren’t any stressful surprises. Our vets can focus more on their patients with the added benefit of leaving work ‘at work.’ PetWellClinic fosters an environment of care and kindness and that starts with our own staff.”

Each PetWellClinic location also uses veterinary software designed by Meisler. The locations are designed for transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information, visit www.petwellfranchise.com.