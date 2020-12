Perrier Esquerré Contractors Wins 3 Awards

Perrier Esquerré Contractors’ renovation of this building in the 4200 block of Magazine Street earned accolades in 2020.

ST. ROSE, La. – Perrier Esquerré Contractors announced it has won several awards this year, including the ABC New Orleans/Bayou Chapter Excellence in Construction Award and an AIA New Orleans Industry Award. The general contracting and construction company was also named an LSU100 Honoree.

The Perrier Esquerré team thanks its clients, architects, vendors and subcontractors for helping earn these honors.