‘Permanent Jewelry’ Retailer Celebrates Magazine Street Opening

NEW ORLEANS – Jewelry retailer Love Weld will celebrate the grand opening of its first New Orleans location on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 5631 Magazine Street.

The growing brand specializes in “permanent jewelry.” Customers visit one of Love Weld’s 14 locations to choose a bracelet, necklace or anklet. Then an employee will size it and weld it together in place so it can’t be easily removed. Popularized on social media, the trend is considered an alternative to tattoos or piercings.

“New Orleans is steeped in community and rich history. That is why we’re beyond excited to open our doors here, offering not just a place for permanent jewelry, but a haven for storytelling, gatherings, and unforgettable experiences,” said Love Weld founder Sarah Sides in a press release. “Local designer Hattie Sparks has beautifully captured the essence, filling the studio with plush antique couches and cozy corners that invite connection and celebration.”

The company began in Austin, Texas.

“Bringing Love Weld to my hometown is a special moment for me. I am excited to make forever memories right here on Magazine Street,” says studio lead Sarah Sylve.

Grand opening hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.