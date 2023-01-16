‘Peoples’ Housing+’ Launches in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Jan. 12 marked the launch of People’s Housing+, a merger of three New Orleans-based community development corporations: Home by Hand, Crescent City Community Land Trust and Tulane Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation.

“Today has been a long-awaited day for our organization,” said PH+ Chief Executive Officer Oji Alexander in a press release. “The launch of a new Black-led, community-driven organization that will bring a new approach to affordable housing development and delivery has been over a year in the making. We are taking a comprehensive approach to wealth-building that goes beyond just affordable housing.”

The launch of People’s Housing+ took place at the site of a blighted firehouse owned by the city of New Orleans. The new organization plans to convert the property into seven affordable apartment units above an early childhood development facility.

“It’s exciting to see how our agencies are working together with public and private entities to make a difference,” said Sydney Shivers, interim director of the city of new orleans office of community assets and investments. “Each of the organizations that now comprise PH+ are longtime, trusted development partners. Each has leveraged city resources to create affordable homeownership opportunities and community spaces that uplift and empower by meeting people where they are.”