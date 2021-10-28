Peoples Health, UnitedHealthcare Open Medicare Center on Vets
METAIRIE — Officials from Peoples Health and UnitedHealthcare hosted an Oct. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new medicare center at 3017 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Present were Warren Murrell, Peoples Health president and CEO; Nick Karl, UnitedHealthcare vice president of sales; and Amanda Hoerner, Jefferson Chamber vice president. Company reps were on hand to speak with current and prospective plan members to help them choose the right Medicare Advantage plan. The event marked the beginning of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which lasts through Dec. 7.
More information at www.peopleshealth.com.