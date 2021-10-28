Peoples Health, UnitedHealthcare Open Medicare Center on Vets

L to R: Nick Karl (VP of Sales, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement), Suzi Swoop O’Brien (COO, Peoples Health), Donna Austin (Director of Decision Support, Peoples Health), Warren Murrell (President and CEO, Peoples Health), Todd Murphy (President, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce), Leslie Louviere Keen (AVP Marketing, Peoples Health)

METAIRIE — Officials from Peoples Health and UnitedHealthcare hosted an Oct. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new medicare center at 3017 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Present were Warren Murrell, Peoples Health president and CEO; Nick Karl, UnitedHealthcare vice president of sales; and Amanda Hoerner, Jefferson Chamber vice president. Company reps were on hand to speak with current and prospective plan members to help them choose the right Medicare Advantage plan. The event marked the beginning of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which lasts through Dec. 7.

