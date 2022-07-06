People on the Move: Notable Hires and Promotions This Week

NEW ORLEANS — Here are notable hires and promotions in the news this week:

Higher Education

The University of New Orleans has appointed Lizette Chevalier as the new dean of the Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering. Chevalier, who has more than 25 years of experience as a faculty member, department chair, researcher and administrator, most recently served as associate provost for academic programs at Southern Illinois University.

UNO has appointed Samuel Gladden as the new dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Education and Human Development. Gladden, who has nearly 25 years of experience as a faculty member and administrator, most recently served as associate dean of the College of Human Sciences and Humanities at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Marcus Foster, a graduate of Tulane University‘s Law School, has been named the university’s new chief Title IX officer. Foster, who most recently served as the Title IX coordinator in the Office of Diversity and Equity at State University of New York at Geneseo, will work to enhance the university’s efforts in outreach, education, prevention programs and communication.

Healthcare

Children’s Hospital New Orleans has welcomed Dr. Delora Mount, an expert in craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery, as service line chief for plastic and reconstructive surgery. Mount will also serve as professor of clinical surgery at LSU Health New Orleans.

Law

McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Ally Byrd has joined the firm’s Enterprise Litigation and Investigations section as a member in the New Orleans office.

Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann announced that Gabriel Silva has joined the firm as an associate in its New Orleans office.

Finance

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust has welcomed Rianne Egana in the role of commercial lender.

Marketing and Public Relations

The Spears Group has promoted Meredith Adams to account executive. She will be responsible for leading various client accounts, building strategies, and overseeing the successful implementation of projects from start to finish.

Accounting

Postlethwaite & Netterville has announced the promotion of five team members to director. Jennifer Butler is the director of disaster management and recovery in the firm’s Consulting Services Group. Megan Courtney is a director in the Tax Services Group. Madison Field, Louise Gannuch and Kristi Marionneaux are directors in the Consulting Services Group.

Nonprofit

Nick Albares has been promoted to vice president, strategic development and public policy for Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. Albares has served as director of government & community relations at the nonprofit organization since 2020. … Timothy Moore recently joined the VOA staff as the new assistant to the president and CEO.

Real Estate

Property One Inc. has announced the addition of Hayden Ingram as a commercial leasing and sales agent in its Metairie office.