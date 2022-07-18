People on the Move, July 18: Notable New Hires and Promotions

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Here are notable new hires and promotions in the greater New Orleans area:

Tulane Names Abbott to Head Enrollment Management

Tulane University has named veteran admissions leader Shawn Abbott to head enrollment management. He has held leadership roles in enrollment management at NYU, Stanford, Columbia and other top universities. “Building the future of Tulane by attracting the best and brightest students from Louisiana, the nation and the world and supporting their success is a central goal of our university,” said Tulane President Michael A. Fitts in a press release. “The search committee [thinks] that Shawn is the best person to achieve these goals, possessing the experience and passion to grow Tulane’s admissions and create classes that will have a profound impact at Tulane and beyond while also increasing access for students from all backgrounds.”

Lakeview Regional Medical Center Announces Hires, Promotion

Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, announced two promotions in the critical care services department. Daphne Guidry is the department’s new director, and Katherine “Katie” West is the new manager. Guidry has more than 24 years of nursing experience specializing in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. She will provide clinical and operational oversight in her new role and lead patient care, quality, and service initiatives. West has been a nurse for 17 years, most of her time spent in the ICU and cath lab. She joined the Lakeview team as an ICU nurse in 2017 and was promoted to clinical supervisor in early 2020.

Lakeview also announced the recent appointment of Hannah Fowler, RN, as the new outpatient surgery manager. Fowler has worked in the outpatient surgery department at Lakeview Regional since May 2021. “Hannah is self-motivated and always delivers a high level of service and support to her patients,” said Marc Junot, associate administrator. “Her team-oriented approach to leadership makes Hannah an excellent choice for this very busy department. We are thrilled to promote her to this position.”

Sizeler Thompson Brown Architects Announces Promotions

Sizeler Thompson Brown Architects is proud to announce the promotion of Madeleine Matchett to director of interior design. She received her Bachelor of Arts in interior design from Louisiana State University’s School of Interior Design in 2014 and started working for STBA in 2017. She has led the design effort on many of the firm’s projects, including the Slidell Memorial Hospital surgery addition and Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy Middle School Campus. STBA also announced the promotion of Cait Behrens to architect. She earned her Masters of Architecture degree from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and joined STBA’s award-winning Healthcare Studio in 2016. B

Greater New Orleans Foundation Welcomes Devon Turner, Dan Favre

Devon Turner and Dan Favre have been named directors of the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s programs team. Turner is the director of nonprofit leadership and effectiveness. Prior to her arrival at the foundation, she served as executive director of Grow Dat Youth Farm, a local youth leadership development organization that uses food production as a platform to facilitate leadership development. Favre will take over as the foundation’s director of environmental programs. He was executive director of Bike Easy, the Greater New Orleans bicycle education and advocacy organization.

Zehnder Promotes Georgia Gilmore, Expands New Orleans Team

Zehnder Communications — a full-service advertising agency with locations in Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida — has promoted Georgia Gilmore to senior art director. Gilmore joined Zehnder in 2007 as a media coordinator. In her new position, she will coordinate equipment and software training updates as well as lead the production of client video shoots. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University. Zehnder also expanded its New Orleans team with the hiring of Avery Anderson as a web content specialist in its creative department. Anderson joins the Zehnder team with a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University. She previously worked as a content and SEO specialist for Online Optimist.

Garrison Joins CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a senior-focused and value-based care provider, announced the addition of Dr. Teresa Garrison to its center in Slidell (1300 Gause Boulevard). Board-certified in geriatric and internal medicine, DGarrison has been in the healthcare field for 10 years. Prior to joining CenterWell, she was a primary care physician at a senior care clinic for three years and later was part-time hospice medical director for the LHC Group, where 90% of her patients were seniors. Earlier in her career, Garrison helped develop a successful clinic for medically complex, high-risk adult and senior patients.

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Announces 2 New Board Members

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has announced the appointment of two new board members: Charique L. Richardson of Digital Innovation Media Group, and David P. Vicknair of Scott Vicknair LLC. “Our board of directors is composed of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance throughout the southeast Louisiana community,” said Voris R. Vigee, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. “We are excited to have Charique’s and David’s talent, expertise and energy added to our existing board to help further our mission.” Additionally, a new slate of officers took their oath of office at the June board meeting.