People of the Port

Lester Millet III

Lester Millet III has held the positions of Policy & Planning Director and Safety Risk Agency Manager for the Port of South Louisiana for the past 14.5 years, serving as a public/private stakeholder liaison on issues pertaining to Port security and emergency preparedness. Lester serves on numerous local, state and federal committees, including InfraGard Louisiana (President) and the LMR Port Security Workgroup (Chairman), and has received numerous awards for his past efforts. Lester and his wife Vicki (Poche) reside in LaPlace and have two sons, Lester IV (33) and Christopher (26).

Louise Grimes

Security Guard Louise Grimes has been ensuring the safety of Port properties and employees since 2016. She can often be found patrolling the Port’s different facilities in her security truck, but she always has time to stop and offer a friendly greeting. When not at work, her favorite thing to do is spend time with her family.

Lydasha Augusta

Lydasha Augusta joined the Port family in 2015 as a Security Guard. She works in the Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC), where she makes sure that any emergencies, issues or crises are addressed no matter the time of day or night. In her free time, she enjoys passing the time with an afternoon of reading or a leisurely shopping trip.

James Lumar

Since 2002, James Lumar has been dedicated to protecting and preserving Port properties. His previous roles include MSOC dispatcher, which saw him responding to and quickly resolving emergency calls. Now, James serves as an officer in the security department. His favorite pastime is spending as much time with his family as possible.

Rachel Swords

Administrative assistant Rachel Swords has been with the Port’s business development department since 2016. She’s passionate about participating in and supporting community theatre: when not working at the Port, she works as a house manager at the Saenger and Mahalia Jackson theatres in New Orleans, where she often lends her talent for building costumes.