People of The Port

Lenora Davis

Lenora Davis has been a valued employee of the Port of South Louisiana since 1999, when she joined the HR department as a secretary. Now, she’s the “push-the-button” person in her role as an account specialist with the finance department. A dedicated Christian, she enjoys traveling and watching football with family and friends during her free time.

Linda Prudhomme

Linda Prudhomme has been dedicated to business development at the Port since her first day on the team 18 years ago, and as Director, she is committed to growing the Port’s presence and impact even further. “Working for the Port has been a great experience,” she says. “The greatest joy of all has been watching how new companies bring high-paying jobs to a new generation of young people graduating from our technical schools into the working world.”



Lisa Adams

As a security officer for the past 13 years with the marine operations department, Lisa Adams ensures the protection and preservation of the Port’s assets along the Mississippi River. To balance such an important job, she spends her free time enjoying calming activities like walking her dog, riding bicycles and playing bingo.

Aaroko Esko Hamilton

Aaroko Esko Hamilton has been a member of the Port family since 2008, when she joined as a security guard. Now, she lends her communications expertise to the Marine Safety Operation Center—a perfect fit for someone who enjoys meeting new people. In her free time, Aaroko’s hobbies include traveling, fashion, dancing and shopping.

Joey Oubre

When something is broken, Joey Oubre is the one to call. As a Port facility maintenance manager since 2009, he’s been responsible for making the repairs necessary to ensure the safe and continued operations of the Port’s day-to-day. Joey says he’s proud to be part of the Port team and is grateful for the opportunities he’s been given. When not doing handiwork, he can be found hunting or fishing.