Pelicans Rising Star Jose Alvarado Signs Promotional Deal with Waitr

NEW ORLEANS – A day after New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado signed a new $6.5 million contract with the team, he inked a promotional deal with Louisiana-based food delivery app Waitr. Alvarado will promote the service through special appearances, autograph signings and social media, including his Instagram account @realrytejose. He’s also signed up to help the company strengthen its community ties.

“New Orleans gave me one of the greatest opportunities of my life,” said Alvarado in a press release. “I’m so grateful to be partnering with Waitr, especially on ways to give back to this incredible community and am excited to be representing their brand as I continue to build my career here.”

Waitr’s online ordering technology platform provides delivery, carryout and dine-in options. The company said it operates in roughly 1,000 U.S. cities.