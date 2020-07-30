Pelican Institute Taking Applications for Annual Leadership Academy

BATON ROUGE — The Pelican Institute for Public Policy announced the opening of applications for its second-annual Pelican Leadership Academy. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

The nine-month program aims to “inform, educate and connect emerging and experienced leaders in Louisiana to some of the state’s biggest assets and most daunting challenges. Representing a wide range of industries in both the private and public sectors, participants in the program will graduate with the tools necessary to grow as thought leaders in their respective professions.” Meetings happen once a month in Baton Rouge.

Program topics include leadership and ethics training, free market public policy training, the legislative process and the campaign process.

Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute, said he encourages anyone interested in developing their leadership traits and leveraging their skills and expertise to improve Louisiana to apply for the Pelican Leadership Academy.

“Graduates of the Pelican Leadership Academy will depart as members of a strong peer network and be better connected to the people, organizations and service opportunities that can make positive and meaningful changes for the state of Louisiana,” Erspamer said. “This year’s inaugural class has set the bar high for character, leadership and accomplishment, and I am excited to build on this momentum for the 2021 program.”

Click here to get the digital application. For more information on the Pelican Leadership Academy, as well as the Pelican Institute and its other initiatives, visit PelicanInstitute.org.