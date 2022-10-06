Pelican Institute Hires Chief Economist and Senior Policy Associate

NEW ORLEANS— The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a New Orleans-based free market think tank, has announced the hiring of Dr. Vance Ginn and Jamie Tairov. Ginn will serve as the institute’s chief economist and Tairov as senior policy associate.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vance and Jamie to the Pelican team as we work to write Louisiana’s comeback story,” said Pelican CEO Daniel Erspamer. “The best talent in the country is required to accomplish bold change and ensure everyone in Louisiana has the opportunity to flourish. Vance and Jamie bring nationally recognized policy expertise, research excellence and a deep commitment to winning on behalf of Louisiana families to achieve our mission at this critical time of charting a new path for Louisiana.”

Ginn is a free-market economist. Before joining the Pelican Institute, he served as the chief economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and is currently policy director for the Alliance for Opportunity campaign, a multi-state poverty relief initiative featuring Louisiana, Texas and Georgia. He formerly served as the associate director for economic policy of the Office of Management and Budget at the Executive Office of the President, 2019-2020. He has contributed to The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, The Washington Post and National Review.

“I’m excited to join the fantastic team at the Pelican Institute and hit the ground running toward providing proven free-market policy solutions that let people prosper,” Ginn said. “There is a historic opportunity in Louisiana to work on budget restraint, tax reform and poverty relief. We want to remove barriers and unleash families in search of a bright future in Louisiana. By working toward limited government, there will be unlimited paths for families to achieve their hopes and dreams, and that is what I hope to foster with the team at the Pelican Institute for all Louisianans.”

Tairov will bring years of Louisiana policy and budgetary expertise to the Pelican Institute and will serve as senior policy associate. Before joining Pelican, she spent many years in various roles at Louisiana State University, where she completed a master’s in public administration. She then worked as a budget analyst for the fiscal division of the House of Representatives. At Pelican, she will be working to advance solutions in the areas of fiscal policy, social safety net, criminal justice and occupational licensure.

“I am so excited to join the Pelican Institute and work to advance proven policies that will give all Louisianans the opportunity to flourish,” Tairov said. “Through proven social safety net and criminal justice reforms, as well as changes to our state’s complex tax code and budgetary systems, we really can write Louisiana’s comeback story.”