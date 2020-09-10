Pelican Celebrates Release of New Book About Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS – Pelican Publishing will celebrate the release of “A Long Way From The Strawberry Patch: The Life of Leah Chase” with an event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Dooky Chase Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Ave. All phase 2 regulations will be followed. Only 25 people are allowed within the space at any one time. All guests must wear masks.

The famed Louisiana restaurateur Leah Chase, who died in 2019, worked with her biographer, Carol Allen, on a book for middle-grade readers. The book covers her whole life and is written in a series of letters from Leah to God.