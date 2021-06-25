Peewee’s Crab Cakes to Open Locations in Louisiana, Texas

NEW ORLEANS – Peewee’s Crab Cakes announced it will open new locations in New Orlean East, Kenner and Waco, Texas. The Creole/Cajun restaurant plans to expand further in 2022. The restaurant also recently opened a spot at 4500 Old Gentilly Road.

“Peewee’s is experiencing strong sales even in this unprecedented climate that are allowing us to continue to expand our footprint and bring Peewee’s to new communities,” said the restaurant’s head chef and founder Charles Armstrong in a press release. “We’re so excited to grow our presence in Louisiana and Texas and share our delicious crab cakes with a fresh audience.”