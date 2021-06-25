Peewee’s Crab Cakes to Open Locations in Louisiana, Texas
NEW ORLEANS – Peewee’s Crab Cakes announced it will open new locations in New Orlean East, Kenner and Waco, Texas. The Creole/Cajun restaurant plans to expand further in 2022. The restaurant also recently opened a spot at 4500 Old Gentilly Road.
“Peewee’s is experiencing strong sales even in this unprecedented climate that are allowing us to continue to expand our footprint and bring Peewee’s to new communities,” said the restaurant’s head chef and founder Charles Armstrong in a press release. “We’re so excited to grow our presence in Louisiana and Texas and share our delicious crab cakes with a fresh audience.”
Armstrong grew up in the restaurant industry; his parents were cooks at the Marriott hotel and he started cooking when he was 16 and developed his skills at Chef’s Table Culinary Academy. He cooked at Copeland’s for eight years and then began teaching others to cook. At his Central City location, he wanted to bring good New Orleans food to a neighborhood that isn’t rich in food options. Cooking and owning his own restaurant was Armstrong’s lifelong dream.
“Of all our Louisiana locations, I’ve always seen Kenner as the showcase spot for our brand,” said Armstrong. “I’ve been eyeing this area for a long time.”