Pediatrician Dr. Lindsay York Joins DePaul Community Health Centers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Pediatrician Dr. Lindsay York (left) has joined DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) and will begin seeing patients Monday, June 12th at DCHC’s new Westbank Expressway health center, 1629 Westbank Expressway, Suite A (next to Texas Roadhouse) in Harvey, LA. She has a long history of providing high quality pediatric care in the New Orleans area. From 2011 to 2023, Dr. York operated York Pediatrics in Marrero, LA.

She graduated from the University of Georgia with honors and went on to earn her Masters of Public Health in Tropical Medicine from Tulane University. Later, she attended Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans and completed her pediatric internship and residency at Tulane-Ochsner, where she received training in both the Trauma and PICU departments.

As a pediatrician, Dr. York focuses on caring for the health of infants, children, and adolescents. She is specially trained to diagnose and treat childhood illnesses, whether the issue is minor or more serious. Dr. York is board certified through the American Board of Pediatrics, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certified, and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified.

As a strong believer in parental education, Dr. York strives to share her expert knowledge in a clear and concise manner that simplifies how to care for a child’s health. She strives to have all of her patients’ families become informed decision makers and fully comprehend any health issues for their children, and employs the most up-to-date medical care and treatments available.