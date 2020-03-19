Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls with Skylene Montgomery, right, and his son Connor Payton in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS – Saints head coach Sean Payton told ESPN he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Payton is the first person associated with the National Football League to do so. He took the test on Monday after feeling ill and got his results Thursday. He’d been active in the community in the days before he took the test and is encouraging everybody to take the rules about self-quarantine seriously.

“If people understand the curve,” he told ESPN. “We can easily work together as a country to reduce it.”

Updates to come.





Comments

comments