Patio Drugs Is Open for Business

METAIRIE – A message from Patio Drugs:

The team at Patio Drugs is here to serve you through this challenging time. We are taking extra precautions for the safety of our team members as well as the patients we serve. Our rigorous cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been increased. Patio Drugs has been Joint Commission accredited for over 20 years and our team members are trained and equipped on how to deal with infection control and emergency issues.

Patio Drugs has offered free home prescription delivery for over 60 years and that service continues and is more important than ever at this time. If you have any questions or concerns regarding our services do not hesitate to call one of our valued team members. We are here for you.

Monday – Friday 9am-6pm & Saturdays 9am-1pm

In Store, Curbside Pickup, Delivery

504-889-7070

patiodrugs.com





