Pat Gallagher’s Restaurant Group

Pat Gallagher, a Covington native and son of the local sports legend Coach Hubie Gallagher of Covington High, has always taken pride in keeping his businesses close to his hometown.

In 2009, after a five-year stint as Executive Chef of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Pat opened Gallagher’s Grill a few blocks from his childhood home in Covington. In 2015, he opened Gallagher’s 527, located at the foot of the Causeway in Mandeville. Three years later, fine steakhouse dining arrived in Slidell with Gallagher’s on Front Street. And the most recent addition, Pat’s Rest Awhile, brings a casual and downright-fun dining experience to the beautiful Mandeville lakefront.

With four Northshore restaurants, a catering business, and a longstanding Jazz Fest booth, the Pat Gallagher Restaurant Group is the culmination of Pat Gallagher’s years of hard work and immense talent in the kitchen.

Chef Pat enjoys deep roots in St. Tammany Parish and loves serving the community that has nurtured his love of food, family, and fun. He has long been involved with the Youth Service Bureau’s Chef’s Soirée while also supporting schools, churches, and organizations such as the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, Hope House, and more. Always a proponent of celebration, he started West St. Tammany’s first St Patrick’s Day Walking Club and is a regular participant of Mardi Gras festivities on the Northshore. Chef Pat has been invited multiple times to cook for the Washington Mardi Gras reception in DC.

The Gallagher’s experience is all about having a great time, being taken care of, and enjoying some of the best food Louisiana has to offer. In 2022, Louisiana Travel Association recognized this approach in naming Chef Pat “Restaurateur of the Year’’ with their annual Louey Award, which celebrates outstanding contributions to the state’s tourism industry. Chef Pat was also honored with an invitation to cook for and dine with Governor Jon Bel Edwards at the Governor’s Mansion.

Having garnered numerous “best of” designations and recognitions for contributing to community causes, Pat attributes his success to his wife, children, and team members.

“Our restaurants have done well over the years because of the countless team members who have dedicated their time, talent, and expertise to our customers,” says Chef Gallagher. “What we’ve created together is truly special. We appreciate the support we get from the community and we’re proud that we get to serve St. Tammany, New Orleans, and the great state of Louisiana. We want to thank everyone who has shared this journey with us and we hope to see you soon.”

In the “spirit” of providing a great time, each Gallagher’s restaurant now features a newly revamped Happy Hour program. This summer, guests are invited to cool off with a refreshing cocktail or glass of wine and explore the new offerings. Whether pairing wine with a steak or seafood entree from Gallagher’s Grill, Gallagher’s on Front Street, and Gallagher’s 527 or selecting a cold draft beer to accompany a poboy at Pat’s Rest Awhile, guests can sense the love and appreciation of Chef Pat and his team with every sip and every bite.

