Party Supply Store Opens On Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS – Party Stop celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 23 at at 2830 Canal Street. The approximately 5,000-square-feet store has party favors, Halloween costumes, table and chair rentals, yard cards, personalized photo balloons and more. Customers will have the option to send pictures, logos and images to the store to have their balloons personalized. The shop is owned by Frank and Brandi Bean-McField. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.