Party Supply Store Opens On Canal Street

Licensed pharmacist Brandi Bean-McField pivoted during the pandemic. Now she and her husband are operating the Party Stop retail store on Canal Street.

NEW ORLEANS – Party Stop celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 23 at at 2830 Canal Street. The approximately 5,000-square-feet store has party favors, Halloween costumes, table and chair rentals, yard cards, personalized photo balloons and more. Customers will have the option to send pictures, logos and images to the store to have their balloons personalized. The shop is owned by Frank and Brandi Bean-McField. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

