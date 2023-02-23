‘Party on the Turf’ Returns March 31

Photo provided by the Jefferson Chamber

NEW ORLEANS – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host the Black & Gold Gala on Friday, March 31 at the Saints Training Facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The annual gala is presented by Ochsner Health and hosted by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Funds raised at the event support the Jefferson Chamber.

“The Black and Gold Gala is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Ruth Lawson, Jefferson Chamber president, in a press release. “The event brings together community members, business leaders and officials to have fun while making connections and strengthening relationships. Hosting the event at the Saints facility creates an exciting and unique atmosphere that can’t be replicated anywhere else and always leaves attendees counting down the days until the party comes back next year.”

The evening will feature live music, an open bar, casino games, gourmet food and special surprise performers. A curated selection of local gifts and travel opportunities will be auctioned during the event as well.

The event is open to the public. Guests must be over 21 to attend. Discounted early bird tickets are available through March 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.