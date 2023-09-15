Partners Construct New Playground for Marrero Children

NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney Bank, in partnership with InclusivCare and Kaboom!, have unveiled a new kid-designed playground at Little Ivy Prep at InclusivCare. This new build marks the third playground project Hancock Whitney has built alongside Kaboom!, a national nonprofit organization working to end playspace inequity.

The new play space includes learning experiences that incorporate math and literacy concepts.

“At Hancock Whitney, we believe that kids can be the catalyst to building stronger communities and these play spaces are critical for physical and mental health, providing an outlet for imagination, creativity and just being a kid,” said Hancock Whitney Regional President Liz Hefler. “This initiative focuses on helping them achieve the futures they deserve – and we hope they learn a little while they play.”

More than 75 volunteers from Hancock Whitney, InclusivCare, and the Marrero community transformed the space to include toddler-appropriate climbing structures, imaginative play spaces, as well as math and literacy games to introduce important educational concepts.

The Kaboom! playground planning began in July 2023, with design sessions including both local children and adults who shared their input and discussed goals for the space. Consistent with Hancock Whitney’s goal of introducing financial education concepts to children, attendees participated in a budgeting experience on Design Day, challenging students to “build” a playground while staying within budget. Hancock Whitney also announced that as part of their long-standing relationship with InclusivCare, they will provide ongoing financial education opportunities for community individuals, families and small business owners.

“We are ecstatic to have the addition of a playspace for Little Ivy Prep at InclusivCare,” said Dr. Shondra Williams, president and CEO of InclusivCare. “Our longstanding partnership with Hancock Whitney is a testament to what can be achieved when like-minded partners come together. Not only have we been able to expand medical services to under-served residents through their support, now our children have this wonderful play area that ensures their physical, well-being.”