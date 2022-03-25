Parkway Making Giant Poboy to Support Hogs for the Cause

NEW ORLEANS — Parkway Bakery is hosting a fundraiser event benefiting Hogs for the Cause from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. The restaurant is inviting the public to witness the creation of a 300-foot barbecued Chisesi smoked sausage poboy on Leidenheimer French bread with the purchase of a $40 ticket (available on Parkway’s website). Of course, everyone in attendance will help eat the finished creation. Additionally, each ticket provides access to the following perks: Yuengling Beer Flight, Deep Eddy Vodka frozen vodka lemonades, Coca-Cola products, snoballs from Olde Tyme Grocery, Jambalaya Girl jambalaya, swag from Tabasco, and a raffle ticket at the door for a chance to win the first party in Parkway’s new dining room that is currently under construction.