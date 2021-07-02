Parklet Pilot Fee Waiver Extended Through Sept. 30

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans’ Parklet Pilot Program and subsequent fee waivers have been extended from June 30 through Sept. 30 as the City continues to develop a permanent program. The extension also includes fee waivers for sidewalk café use permits.

The Parklet Pilot program has been available to restaurants and bars citywide since Fall 2020, with 36 businesses currently operating a parklet space. The Program allows restaurants to utilize on-street parking spaces in front of their business for additional seating. Under COVID-19 restrictions, the additional outdoor dining space helped increase capacity for restaurants under occupancy restrictions.

“As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that despite our progress it is still safer to eat outdoors, and that many restaurant patrons continue to feel more comfortable doing so. Any increase in capacity for restaurants and other businesses still affected by COVID-19 will contribute to the recovery of the City’s economy and tax base and improve our residents’ quality of life,” said Jeffrey Schwartz, director, Office of Economic Development.

The future permanent program being developed by the City would require re-permitting and the City is working to make the transition as seamless as possible.

For more information, visit www.nola.gov/parklets.