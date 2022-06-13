Parish Line Bistro Bar to Open at Former Site of Metry Cafe

Rendering provided by Parish Line Bistro Bar

METAIRIE, La. — 601 Metairie Road will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar. The new venture was created by hospitality industry veteran Mickey Parenton, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani and John Georges, owner of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, Galatoire’s and other businesses. The partners are taking over a space that housed Metry Cafe & Bar for decades.

“We’ve wanted to team up on something like this for many years,” said Corchiani in a press release. “The goal is a place that our wives and friends would enjoy — something that’s cutting edge and comfortable.”

Chris Wilson, the project’s “strategic food partner,” spent almost 30 years with Emeril Lagasse’s organization in the New Orleans area before going out on his own. He is now co-owner of Larder Gourmet Market and Eatery in Metairie, which opened on Veterans Boulevard in December 2020. He said that Parish Line will give him a chance to flex his creative culinary muscles.

“I’m at the point in my career where I can be imaginative and work with who I want to work with,” he said. “This is special.”

Parish Line’s “elegant” makeover will feature rooftop dining, modern decor and nods to the nearby railroad tracks. It is slated to open in August.

“This is a fun project,” Parenton said. “The building transformation is going to be amazing. Old Metairie deserves a dining experience like this and we are proud to bring it to our neighborhood.”