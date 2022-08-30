Parish Coffee Announces ‘Beans for Bucks’ Fundraising Campaign

NEW ORLEANS — Parish Coffee has launched its “Beans for Bucks” school fundraiser. Any school in Louisiana can sign up to raise funds during the month of October. Purchasers will get 5% off their order of select Parish Coffees with their school code, and 5% of their order value will be donated to the school of their choosing. The school that raises the most money by the end of the month will win an additional $500.

Registration is open now and closes on Sept. 23.

“Education is so important and we’re excited to help Louisiana schools raise money for their kids,” said Parish CEO Bob Arceneaux. “We all rely on coffee to get us through the morning school run, and know that our Beans for Bucks fundraiser can help parents get their daily coffee while raising money to benefit their children.”