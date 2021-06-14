‘Parade of Homes’ Shows Off Latest Residential Construction Trends

Image courtesy of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will present the 2021 Parade of Homes July 17-18 and 24-25 at 19 locations around town. At the annual showcase, home buyers and design fans will tour homes to see the latest innovations in building trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, vacation-style living, and open-air spaces. Builders, designers, lenders, and real estate professionals will be on hand to offer advice. Virtual 3D tours are also available by downloading the free “New Orleans Parade of Homes” mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

“This year’s in-home and 3D virtual parade offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of all potential homebuyers in our community,” said event chair Mary Kelly in a press release. “After a year of missing the company of loved ones, working remotely and homeschooling children, home builders are creating plans with additional space for home offices, playrooms, and entertaining. We are excited and proud to once again showcase the work of our area’s most innovative builders, subcontractors, and vendors who provide inspiration while building strong relationships in the communities in which they serve.”

The tour includes stops in Lakeview, Bucktown, Colonial Club, Metairie, English Turn, Louisiana Trace, Parks of Plaquemines, Gabriel Estates, Shrewsbury, Algiers Point, and Sugar Ridge in Thibodaux.



The HBAGNO is a supporter of the St. Jude Dream Home. Proceeds from the now sold-out, annual raffle will support St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A full list of homes and their locations can be found at www.hbagno/paradeofhomes or at “New Orleans Parade of Homes” on the free mobile app.

Homes will be open for tours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the event.