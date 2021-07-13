Parade of Homes Begins This Weekend

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will be available for viewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend and next (July 17-18 and 24-25).

The event is a showcase of the latest in home design in the Greater New Orleans area. It’s an opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, cozy vacation living, combined open air living spaces, and new lighting and plumbing finishes. Attendees can also receive expert advice from builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.

This year’s Parade of Homes is again being presented both in-home and via select 3D virtual tours. To visit Parade homes virtually, download the free “New Orleans Parade of Homes” mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Parade of Homes 2021 is presented by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Hoskin Homes, Reliable Glass & Mirror, and Troyer Builders; Supporting Sponsor: State Title Company; Contributing Sponsor: New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles, and Map Sponsors: LCCI (Landrieu Concrete & Cement Industries), M&M Glass Company, and Power Mortgage; Participating Builders: C. Adams Construction, Craftman Builders, Creative Builders, Danos Development, Flick Homes, Hoskin Homes, Miller Building Company, Pentek Homes, Precision Builders of Louisiana, Reve, Inc., RMC Construction, Tela Construction, Troyer Builders, and Tyson Construction.

