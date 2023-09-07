Pan-American Life Appoints Steven A. Friedman CFO

NEW ORLEANS – Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) announced that Steven A. Friedman will assume the role of chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6, in addition to his current responsibilities as president of finance and investments. Friedman will succeed David Demmon, who has served in the role the last seven years as part of Friedman’s leadership team. Mr. Demmon will remain as a senior consultant.

As president of finance and investments, and a member of PALIG executive management committee, Friedman leads the company’s financial operations and investment management, including oversight of finance and accounting, corporate development, risk management, compliance, and administration.

“Steve’s exceptional leadership in financial management and investments has positioned PALIG strongly for the future,” said José S. Suquet, the group’s chairman of the board and CEO. “I am thrilled to have him step into the CFO role and assume additional responsibilities. He is a trusted advisor with deep experience who will continue to build on PALIG’s financial strength. Steve will drive priority finance initiatives to unlock both continued growth and operational efficiency.”

Prior to joining Pan-American Life in 2018, Friedman was senior managing director of Guggenheim Securities’ financial institutions group. He has more than two decades of experience advising U.S. and internationally based companies across the life, property-casualty and reinsurance sectors. His previous professional experience also includes serving as head of financial services at Greenhill & Co and co-head of insurance for North America at UBS. Before moving into investment banking, he practiced corporate law, focusing on mergers and acquisitions.