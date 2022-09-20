Pamela Moore Rogers Named President of St. Mary’s Academy

NEW ORLEANS – The Sisters of the Holy Family, who own and operate St. Mary’s Academy, named longtime administrator Pamela M. Rogers president of the private Catholic K-12 school in New Orleans East.

The move makes Rogers the first layperson to ever hold that position. She will be responsible for the fulfillment of the mission and vision of St. Mary’s as she “commits to the education and formation of the whole student.” She is responsible for the management of the school’s budget, supervision of the faculty and staff, and development of the strategic plan.

“St. Mary’s Academy remains a powerful force in the community for the many students who attend and receive the benefit of a Maryite education,” she said. “It is my belief that the foundation for a successful future lies in the perimeter of 6905 Chef Menteur.”