Palmisano Wins National Award for Renovation of 1016 Canal

Palmisano’s Wes Palmisano (founder), Alex Stuart (project manager), Tanya Freeman (administration leader) and Nick Moldaner (market leader) accept the Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction Eagle Award.

NEW ORLEANS – Palmisano LLC is the winner of a national Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction Eagle Award for its historic restoration of 1016 Canal Street. The awards are given to the “most outstanding construction projects and contractors of 2020 for their remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and diversity.” Palmisano was also named a top performer for “safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.”

“On behalf of the entire Palmisano team and our project partners, we thank ABC for recognizing us with the prestigious Eagle award,” said Palmisano Founder Wesley Palmisano. “We are honored that our work at 1016 Canal will serve as a model for historic restoration at the national level.”

1016 Canal Street, an early 20th-century building, caught fire in January 2016, leaving only the exterior façade. Quarter Holdings selected Palmisano as the design-build contractor to lead the historic renovation and construction of this five-story, mixed-use building.

The restored building features its original Italianate style façade and contributes to the Downtown Development District’s initiative to bring historic Canal Street properties back into full commerce. The five-story building now features ground floor commercial space and 50 short-term residential units, as well as two rooftop penthouses.

Before construction began, Palmisano shored the historic façade to prevent further damage, and cleared the burned remains from the site. Prior to the fire, the first floor was occupied by retailers and the upper floors were used for storage. The 1016 Canal project was completed in July 2020.