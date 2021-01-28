Palmisano Welcomes Josh Webb as Innovation Leader

NEW ORLEANS – Palmisano announced the creation of its new innovation leader position, which will be helmed by emerging technology executive Joshua Webb.

Webb will aim to drive new client value through the development of cutting-edge capabilities and technology-enabled efficiencies.

In this new role, Webb will oversee strategic innovation, new technology adoption and a burgeoning data analytics practice. He joins a construction solutions team that, since the beginning of the pandemic, has added 38 jobs, completed nine major projects, was awarded $92M of new commercial work and $24M of new civil work.

Webb arrives at Palmisano after serving as new product development leader at Laitram, where he led a global team in the development and commercialization of automated, robotic food processing systems. Prior to joining Laitram, he was a business and technology leader for General Electric, where he drove digital transformation for the company’s flagship New Orleans Technology Center.