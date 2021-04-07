Palmisano Promotes Erin Comeaux to Project Executive

NEW ORLEANS – Palmisano announced Erin Comeaux has been promoted to project executive. She will lead project teams and construction partners in Palmisano’s New Orleans commercial operations department.

Comeaux has 16 years of experience in the construction industry and worked alongside Palmisano project teams over the past five years. She has successfully completed projects ranging from new construction, historic renovation and K-12 schools. Recently, Comeaux managed projects at the Paramount at South Market, Beacon at South Market, NOMA’s Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, Kenner Discovery School and the Shop at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Comeaux holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Louisiana State University.

