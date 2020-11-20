Palmisano Installs, Sponsors Public Photography Project

Photo by Kayla Stark

NEW ORLEANS – Palmisano is the presenting sponsor of The FENCE, a public photography project on the Lafitte Greenway Trail created by the New Orleans Photo Alliance, PhotoNOLA and Brooklyn-based Photoville.

The Photoville FENCE is a year-round public photography project exhibited in major parks and downtowns across North America including Atlanta, New York, Denver, Houston and Seattle. Palmisano installed the New Orleans version.

Featuring more than 90 photographers each year, the exhibition brings visual stories into the public realm and to a diverse audience. Selected by a jury of ​70 prominent curators​ and photography professionals, the FENCE features the work of over 100 national photographers, ​including six from New Orleans.

The FENCE ​is currently open to the public on the Lafitte Greenway trail, starting at Norman Francis Parkway (formerly Jeff Davis) and extending toward Broad Street, featuring 1200 feet of photography. The FENCE will headline the photography festival PhotoNOLA (Dec. 9-12)​ with more programming events to be announced.

