Palmisano Foundation Preparing COVID-19 Response Program

NEW ORLEANS – From the Palmisano Foundation:

The Palmisano Foundation, the charitable arm of Palmisano LLC, has received 501c3 designation as of 2020, and is actively preparing a COVID-19 response program with donations valued at over $60,000.

“From day one, we have aimed to leave a positive mark on the community long after we’ve left the jobsite,” said Wesley J. Palmisano, founder and floor sweeper of Palmisano LLC. “We will use the Foundation’s new designation to make an even greater impact, especially right now.”

The Palmisano Foundation is committed to partnerships and initiatives that positively impact the communities where the company works. The team has partnered with some of New Orleans’ most dedicated organizations to build indoor and outdoor learning environments that foster intellectual growth and physical activity. Projects have included a storefront within Biz Town at Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans that reaches 32,000 students annually; a permanent outdoor learning environment with PlayBuild NOLA that hosts 360 children annually; and Jonathan’s Play Yard at the Women’s and Children’s Center that nearly 400 children benefit from annually. In 2019, Palmisano hosted Renegade Fest benefitting Youth Rebuilding New Orleans. Just in its first year, the festival raised $27,000 for YRNO.

“Community comes in many forms. We’re committed to building a better, healthier one for this new normal,” said Wesley. “For the next two months, the Palmisano Foundation will be partnering with local organizations who are at the forefront of the ongoing COVID-19 response work in our community.”

The response, dubbed “Our Community Is,” includes partnerships with The Blood Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, New Orleans Creative Response, Feed the Frontline, United Way, HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center, and ACE Scholarships. These partnerships will be accompanied with bi-weekly lunches for Palmisano’s trade partners on active jobsites.

