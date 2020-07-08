Palmisano Foundation Concludes COVID-19 Giving Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – The Palmisano Foundation said it recently concluded a three-month-long campaign that resulted in the contribution of $44,820 in goods, services, volunteer time and monetary donations to COVID-19 relief efforts in the New Orleans area.

The response, dubbed “Our Community Is,” included 18 giving activities and partnerships with local organizations including the Blood Center, PlayBuild NOLA, Son of a Saint, Project Butterfly, Mid City Ministries, Grow Dat Youth Farm, Liberty’s Kitchen, Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana, New Orleans Creative Response, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center and ACE Scholarships.

These partnerships were accompanied by bi-weekly lunches purchased from local restaurants to support the local food service industry and delivered to Palmisano’s team and trade partners on active job sites.

“Community comes in many forms. We’re committed to building a better, healthier one for this new normal,” said Palmisano President Wesley Palmisano.

Follow the Palmisano Foundation’s work on social media: @palmisanollc and at palmisanollc.com/foundation.





