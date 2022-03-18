Palmisano Foundation Announces 3rd Annual ‘Renegade Fest’

Photo courtesy of the Palmisano Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – The Palmisano Foundation, the charitable arm of New Orleans-based national construction firm Impetus, will host its third Annual Renegade Fest on Saturday, March 26 at the company’s 1730 Tchoupitoulas Street headquarters.

The festival is designed to raise money for educational initiatives, community endeavors and programs in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

“After a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to bring this event back to the New Orleans community,” said Foundation President Wes Palmisano in a press release. “Our Foundation has big plans for major projects in the year ahead, so the fundraising value of this event is even more important than ever.”

The family event will feature music from 90 Degrees West and Cowboy Mouth along with food, drinks and kids entertainment.

“Many of our architecture, engineering and construction industry partners are working alongside our foundation team to make this event a reality. We’re grateful to help provide this opportunity for the industry to collectively give back in such a meaningful way,” said Palmisano.

Click here to buy tickets or get more information.