Palmisano Announces Chris Masters as Nashville Team Leader

NASHVILLE (press release) – Palmisano has announced Chris Masters as a key hire in its Nashville office. Masters joins the New Orleans-based, commercial constructor as team leader. The addition of this Tennessee construction management expert will support Palmisano’s mission of enhancing the “relentless pursuit” of value for partners and clients.

In June 2021, Palmisano, the Southeast’s newest leader in commercial construction, announced it had expanded into Middle Tennessee and opened an office in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. The hiring of Masters to lead a Nashville operations’ team is a crucial component of the Palmisano strategic plan as the innovative construction company continues to scale.

As a Nashville Team Leader, Masters will lead several projects and project teams in achieving all goals for their client’s projects, while simultaneously embodying and promoting the Palmisano culture and core values. This role contributes to the development and execution of goals and strategies such as pursuing new clients, maintaining existing client relationships, recruiting and developing team members and supporting preconstruction efforts, as well as contributing to strategic planning and ‘Relentless Pursuit’ initiatives.

Masters arrives at Palmisano after spending the last 15 years with Turner Construction Company, most recently serving as Senior Project Manager. Since he began at Turner in 2006, he served in a number of supervisory roles and managed a variety of projects in the commercial office, multi-use, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Notable projects Masters oversaw include the BroadWest Multi-Use High Rise Development, Vanderbilt Medical Center upgrades and Schwan Cosmetics USA in Murfreesboro.

With 25 years of experience in construction management, employee development and supervisory experience, he believes in bringing a high focus on safety, quality, leadership and training to his teams. Masters considers the most important attribute for success in the construction industry is humility because no one individual is larger than the team or project. He is a graduate of Austin Peay State University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Technology.

Masters joins a forward-thinking Palmisano construction solutions team that, since the beginning of the pandemic, has added 50 jobs, completed 16 major projects and was awarded $250 million in new commercial work and $44 million in new civil work. For more information on career opportunities with Palmisano, please visit https://palmisanollc.com/careers/.