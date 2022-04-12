Palmettos on the Bayou Names Ross Dover Executive Chef

Chef Ross Dover (Photo Courtesy of Palmettos on the Bayou)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Chef Ross Dover joins Palmettos from Restaurant August in New Orleans, where he was executive chef for three years and executive sous chef for two years.

Dover previously served as executive sous chef for the Johnny Sanchez Restaurant in New Orleans for two years, working directly with Aarón Sánchez, an award-winning chef, TV personality and cookbook author.

“It’s a dream come true to work in this spectacular waterfront setting surrounded by cypress and oak trees,” said Dover. “It’s the perfect setting to enjoy classic Louisiana dishes such as our duck and andouille gumbo, inspired by my grandmother’s recipe, or our contemporary take on fried gulf oysters served with a sweet chili aioli.”

Dover plans to offer seasonal menus focusing on locally sourced ingredients. The spring menu features crawfish, oysters, fresh squash, morel and chanterelle mushrooms, salads with local heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and strawberries.

“Chef Ross brings an energy and expertise to Palmettos that is very exciting,” said Palmettos owner/operator, Duffel Ramirez. “We’re all about the Louisiana experience and providing a beautiful place for locals or visitors alike to enjoy the food and culture of our area.”

For more information or to book a reservation please visit www.palmettosrestaurant.com, or call 985-643-0050.