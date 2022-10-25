Painting with a Twist Co-Founder Lands on Forbes ’50 Over 50′ List

NEW ORLEANS – Cathy Deano, co-founder and co-owner of paint-and-sip studio franchise Painting with a Twist, has landed a spot on the 2022 Forbes 50 over 50 Lifestyle list. The list honors 50 women who are “reshaping the face of entertainment across the country, proving that success has no age limit.”

Each nominee for the list was assessed was included for their achievements after turning 50 and having a pay-it-forward mindset, among other factors. Deano, who is included on the list alongside Kris Jenner, Dolly Parton and Sandra Bullock, co-founded Painting with a Twist in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to help rebuild the community.

“To be on this prestigious list is pretty incredible. I can’t believe my name is among inspiring icons like Dolly Parton, who I consider a hero for her philanthropic work,” said Deano. “When we created Painting with a Twist, it was important for us to use the business platform for good. What stemmed out of tragedy to bring joy after Hurricane Katrina, has since taken off through the franchise model, and inspired small business owners around the U.S. to use the social concept to give back locally to their own communities.”

Through the national franchise each month, hundreds of studios across the country host Painting with a Purpose events in collaboration with local nonprofit organizations, where proceeds from the events go back to local organizations. To date, the brand has raised nearly $7 million for Habitat for Humanity, Odyssey House, the Vera Bradley Breast Cancer Foundation and other nonprofits.

“Cathy has always been an inspiration to the franchise community and remains a visionary for the brand as we continue to evolve to further support our franchisees and guests who are seeking time to unwind and find creative ways to reconnect with one another,” said Todd Owen, the company’s CEO and co-owner.